First Responders Appreciation Day happens on October 28th each year.

The day serves as a tribute to the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities.

Wenatchee Area Businesses Offer Specials and Discounts

A lot of larger national chains will offer veteran discounts, but what about local businesses? Here’s a list of the veteran discounts we’ve discovered and verified through NCW Veterans Info around the region. Please check with the business directly.

25% off clothing, footwear and clothing accessories & 15% of everything else storewide (with limits) at Coastal Farm & Ranch

at Located at: 260 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee

How to claim: ask for it at checkout; will need to show proof 20% off your order @ Denny’s

Located at: 1337 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

How to claim: ask for it when paying; you may need to show proof 10% off store brands at Fred Meyer

Located at: 11 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee

How to claim: shop on 3rd Thursday of the month; may need to show ID $15 off a 1-hr massage w/ Kyra at Arrow Massage & Wellness Located at: 11 Spokane St #202, Wenatchee. How to claim: Call 509-670-6327 or visit Arrow Massage online to book an appointment.

$15 off a 1-hr massage w/ Cassi or Kati at Fusion Massage & Bodyworks

Located at: 11 Spokane St #202, Wenatchee

How to claim: Call 509-888-3898 to book 50% off acupuncture at Fusion Massage & Bodyworks

Located at: 11 Spokane St #202, Wenatchee

How to claim: Call 425-467-9377 to book with Lisa Jordon 10% off total purchase at The Hat Shop / The Wood Shop

Located at: 719 Front Street, Leavenworth

How to claim: ask for it at checkout, show ID 10% off purchase at Home Depot

Located at: 1405 Maiden Ln, Wenatchee

How to claim: Visit homedepot.com/military to verify your service, then use your Virtual ID at checkout 60 min massage for $65 at KaPua Noa Holistic Hawaiian Massage

Located at: 533 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee

How to claim: Book online and select the Veteran option 10% off, online and in store, every day @ Lowe’s

Located at: 1200 Walla Walla Ave, Wenatchee

How to claim: Visit lowes.com/military to enroll $15 off a 1-hr massage w/ Kimberly at Salon Pure

Located at: 25 N Wenatchee Ave #104, Wenatchee

How to claim: Call 509-665-7717 to book Reduced-cost massages w/ Cherise Hassett at Screaming Octopus

Located at: 100 Eastmont Ave Suite B, East Wenatchee

How to claim: Call 509-888-4840 or book online and select Veteran/Military/Emergency responder discount 10% off order @ Subway

** discount is NOT corporate – may vary by location **

How to claim: ask for it; you may need to present ID Wholesale pricing at Tacoma Screw Products

Located at: 1420 N Miller St, Wenatchee

How to claim: ask for it at checkout; you may need to present ID 15% off total purchase at The Taffy Shop

Located at: 900 Front Street, Leavenworth

How to claim: ask for it at checkout, show ID $20 off a 60-min Joy or Grief counseling session at Take Time Massage In Moses Lake

How to claim: Call 509-361-3969 to book a session

Get our free mobile app

National and online resources ID.me Shop: Provides numerous discounts from national retailers after verifying your first responder status. Check the ID.me website for details.

1st Tix: Offers free tickets to events for verified first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, and 911 dispatchers. First responders are the backbone of emergency services and include firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and 911 dispatchers. The U.S. Fire Administration estimates there are 4.6 million brave men and women standing ready to answer the call of duty.

Here are some other ways to honor first responders on this First Responders Day:

Express your gratitude with a simple “thank you” that can mean a lot to a first responder. Support local first responder organizations by donating money or volunteering with local fire departments, EMS agencies, or police departments. Raise awareness on social media to spread the word about National First Responders Day using #NationalFirstRespondersDay. Attend community events that honor first responders.