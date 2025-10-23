Wenatchee Shows Love For First Responders This October 28
First Responders Appreciation Day happens on October 28th each year.
The day serves as a tribute to the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities.
Wenatchee Area Businesses Offer Specials and Discounts
A lot of larger national chains will offer veteran discounts, but what about local businesses? Here’s a list of the veteran discounts we’ve discovered and verified through NCW Veterans Info around the region. Please check with the business directly.
- 25% off clothing, footwear and clothing accessories & 15% of everything else storewide (with limits) at Coastal Farm & Ranch
- 20% off your order @ Denny’s
- 10% off store brands at Fred Meyer
- $15 off a 1-hr massage w/ Kyra at Arrow Massage & Wellness Located at: 11 Spokane St #202, Wenatchee. How to claim: Call 509-670-6327 or visit Arrow Massage online to book an appointment.
Located at: 260 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee
How to claim: ask for it at checkout; will need to show proof
Located at: 1337 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee
How to claim: ask for it when paying; you may need to show proof
Located at: 11 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee
How to claim: shop on 3rd Thursday of the month; may need to show ID
- $15 off a 1-hr massage w/ Cassi or Kati at Fusion Massage & Bodyworks
- 50% off acupuncture at Fusion Massage & Bodyworks
- 10% off total purchase at The Hat Shop / The Wood Shop
- 10% off purchase at Home Depot
- 60 min massage for $65 at KaPua Noa Holistic Hawaiian Massage
- 10% off, online and in store, every day @ Lowe’s
- $15 off a 1-hr massage w/ Kimberly at Salon Pure
- Reduced-cost massages w/ Cherise Hassett at Screaming Octopus
- 10% off order @ Subway
- Wholesale pricing at Tacoma Screw Products
- 15% off total purchase at The Taffy Shop
- $20 off a 60-min Joy or Grief counseling session at Take Time Massage
Located at: 11 Spokane St #202, Wenatchee
How to claim: Call 509-888-3898 to book
Located at: 11 Spokane St #202, Wenatchee
How to claim: Call 425-467-9377 to book with Lisa Jordon
Located at: 719 Front Street, Leavenworth
How to claim: ask for it at checkout, show ID
Located at: 1405 Maiden Ln, Wenatchee
How to claim: Visit homedepot.com/military to verify your service, then use your Virtual ID at checkout
Located at: 533 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee
How to claim: Book online and select the Veteran option
Located at: 1200 Walla Walla Ave, Wenatchee
How to claim: Visit lowes.com/military to enroll
Located at: 25 N Wenatchee Ave #104, Wenatchee
How to claim: Call 509-665-7717 to book
Located at: 100 Eastmont Ave Suite B, East Wenatchee
How to claim: Call 509-888-4840 or book online and select Veteran/Military/Emergency responder discount
** discount is NOT corporate – may vary by location **
How to claim: ask for it; you may need to present ID
Located at: 1420 N Miller St, Wenatchee
How to claim: ask for it at checkout; you may need to present ID
Located at: 900 Front Street, Leavenworth
How to claim: ask for it at checkout, show ID
In Moses Lake
How to claim: Call 509-361-3969 to book a session
- Provides numerous discounts from national retailers after verifying your first responder status. Check the ID.me website for details.
- Offers free tickets to events for verified first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, and 911 dispatchers.
First responders are the backbone of emergency services and include firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and 911 dispatchers.
The U.S. Fire Administration estimates there are 4.6 million brave men and women standing ready to answer the call of duty.
Here are some other ways to honor first responders on this First Responders Day:
- Express your gratitude with a simple “thank you” that can mean a lot to a first responder.
- Support local first responder organizations by donating money or volunteering with local fire departments, EMS agencies, or police departments.
- Raise awareness on social media to spread the word about National First Responders Day using #NationalFirstRespondersDay.
- Attend community events that honor first responders.
