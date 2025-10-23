The Haunted Museum event at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center (WVMCC) opens Thursday, Oct. 23rd, for six nights with a terrifying new experience.

Terra Sokol, WVMCC marketing and community relations manager, describes this year's haunted museum fundraiser event as a test of your nerves and twisted expectations.

"This year, we're doing the Protocol (theme) which is an escape room type experience. It's going to be completely different than what we have done in the past where we led the public through a maze with elaborate setups but this year it's based on more of a storyline."

Sokol explains attendees will enter The Protocol experience in groups and face different challenges that will change the outcome for each group based on the decisions they make.

How to experience The Protocol at Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center

The haunted museum event is open Oct. 23-25 and Tuesday through Thursday, October 28-30, from 6 to 9pm.

Discounted tickets are available online for $25 at WenatcheeValleyMuseum.org or $30 at the door.

While patrons wait to enter The Protocol, adult beverages will be available for adults 21 and over in the “Quarantine Zone.”

The Haunted Museum experience is NOT recommended for children under 13.

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is located at 127 South Mission Street in Wenatchee.

