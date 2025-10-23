If horror movies and shows about ghosts and the paranormal have taught me anything, it is that there is no bad time of year to be scared, and we have 5 of the top places in Washington that’ll do just that to you!

Why Scary Season Never Ends in Washington

While the debate continues about how early is too early to start decorating for Halloween (If you’d like to join in on that debate mentioned above, you’re invited to take our poll here), the one consensus is that there’s no wrong time to be scared.

scary looking clown, black and white photo Robert Zunikoff via Unsplash loading...

Whether it’s a deep dive into the paranormal and long drawn-out stories, or the quick jump-scare that does the most fright to you, we have looked around the Evergreen State to look for the reddest (blood red) of spots to turn your hair grey and cause you to lose sleep at night.

I’ve worked at a few haunted houses throughout my life, mainly as a version of Jason Vorheese from the Friday the 13th film franchise, and relying on the shock of lunging at someone, made my heart beat just as fast as it did theirs. Many years later, and I still get a kick, the fun out of something scary, and I know I’m not the only one.

READ MORE: 4 Of The Most Creepy & Awesome Underground Tours In Washington

Costumes or Real Spirits? You Decide

Check out these Haunted Attractions, learn the history, and decipher whether it’s all just fun and costumes, or if there’s something so dark that we may just need Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin to come and investigate.

zombie looking hands climbing up a cliff from the ocean. Daniel Jensen via Unsplash loading...

