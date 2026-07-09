Level 3 Evacuations Issued as Okanogan Wildfire Reaches 500 Acres

Level 3 "Go Now" Evacuations are in place for a wildfire near Okanogan.

The B and O Fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 23200 block of State Route 20. The blaze triggered Level 2 notices 10 minutes later near the intersection of B & O Road North.

Approximately an hour later, Okanogan County Emergency Management issued a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation for Salmon Creek Road, and Springs Coulee Road. The fire jumped East Dry Coulee Road. Officials added Level 3 notices for East Dry Coulee Road, Dry Coulee Road, and Woods Hill Road.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The fire is approximately 500 acres with multiple structures threatened.

Salmon Creek Road from Okanogan to Spring Coulee and Spring Coulee from B & O Road to Salmon Creek Road are closed.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ