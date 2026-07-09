Level 3 Evacuations Issued as Okanogan Wildfire Reaches 500 Acres

Level 3 "Go Now" Evacuations are in place for a wildfire near Okanogan.

The B and O Fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 23200 block of State Route 20. The blaze triggered Level 2 notices 10 minutes later near the intersection of B & O Road North.

Approximately an hour later, Okanogan County Emergency Management issued a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation for Salmon Creek Road, and Springs Coulee Road. The fire jumped East Dry Coulee Road. Officials added Level 3 notices for East Dry Coulee Road, Dry Coulee Road, and Woods Hill Road.

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The fire is approximately 500 acres with multiple structures threatened.

Salmon Creek Road from Okanogan to Spring Coulee and Spring Coulee from B & O Road to Salmon Creek Road are closed.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.