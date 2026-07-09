Water infrastructure in Malaga will have some improvements over the next couple of months.

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority said it will partner with the Malaga Water District to expand the jurisdiction's water systems with four projects.

The first two, the Wallace Road Transmission Water Mains and Reservoirs project, and the West Malaga Road Transmission Water Mains project, will begin this summer.

The Saturday Avenue and Dixie Lane Transmission Water Main and the West Malaga Road Loop Water Main will begin next year. The Wallace Road Transmission Water Mains and Reservoirs project will construct two 750,000-gallon reservoirs and lay the groundwork and utilities, drainage systems, and electrical. This will require full road closures on Wallace Road and intermittent lane closures on Joe Miller Road. Construction will begin either later this month or in August and end in October 2027.

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The West Malaga Road Transmission Water Mains project will construct approximately 9,000 linear feet of 12-inch and parallel 18-inch transmission water main, surface restoration, and related work. This will cause delays from flagger-controlled single-lane closures on W. Malaga Road. Construction will begin in August and end in October 2027.

Future projects include the construction of approximately 8,500 linear feet of a transmission water main on Saturday Avenue and Dixie Lane, and 9,000 linear feet of 12-inch water main pressure reduction valve and vault construction on West Malaga Road. Both projects will start in 2027.

Officials say the projects will increase reliability and pumping capacity, add nine miles of transmission and distribution lines, and 1.2 million gallons of new water storage. The four projects will cost a total of $50 million, with Microsoft funding the project. The Port said Malaga Water District customers will not see a cost increase from these projects.

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is hosting two community meetings at the Malaga Fire Station. The first is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. The second is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.