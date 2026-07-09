Grant PUD received a sizable grant for electric charging stations along State Route 282.

The PUD announced it received $250,000 in grants from the state departments of Ecology and Commerce to fund 10 EV charging stations for public use at Grant PUD's future Ephrata Service Center, currently under construction with completion slated for early 2028.

The Level 2, 19.2 kilowatt, 80-amp ChargePoint 6000 stations are an industry standard, capable of charging all makes and models. An hour's charge can add about 75 miles of range to a standard EV.

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“These chargers will be an added convenience for our customers and for our own, growing fleet of electric vehicles,” said Grant PUD’s Vice President of Shared Services Fallon Long. “They’ll help ensure our buildings comply with relevant state codes for EV charging.”

Ecology's "Charge Where You Are" grant contributed $100,000 toward the cost to install the chargers. Commerce's "Washington Electric Vehicle Charging Program" grant covers $150,000 of the cost to install 12 EV chargers for Grant PUD's fleet vehicle use by year's end. The grant is part of $37.3 million allocated for fleet EV charging statewide, funded by Washington's Climate Commitment Act.

Grant PUD will use up to $1.2 million from auction sales of some of its state-awarded CCA clean-energy allowances to cover the chargers' remaining installation cost.