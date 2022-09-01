Announcing the launch of the Washington State News Network!

Townsquare Media has unveiled "The Washington State News Network" (WSNN) as of September 1, 2022. The WSNN was created to provide Local, Regional, and State news to radio stations that face challenges in delivering that product to their audience.

“We are thrilled to bring quality local, regional and statewide news to the many communities in Washington State that are starving for more local information in their communities. Many broadcasters were forced to cut news staff and content during the pandemic and we couldn’t be more excited to fill that void for both broadcasters in need of the service and listeners wanting the latest breaking news,” commented Kevin O’Rorke, Vice President of News & Ag Networks – Western Region for Townsquare Media.

The WSNN features reporters and anchors with over a century's worth of combined experience in the news industry.

Adding to the radio presence is a well rounded website, washingtonstatenews.net, featuring news, lifestyle, entertainment, and sports stories along with the WSNN mobile app available for free through the Google Play and the Apple stores.