Drivers Beware: This is the Most Stolen Car in OREGON
January is one of the busiest months of the year for car thieves, and drivers who live in Oregon or travel there need to be prepared to protect their vehicles.
One reason to be extra protective of your car: chop shops!
An Oregon man has been arrested, and several stolen vehicles were recovered after a recent raid at an alleged "chop shop" in Happy Valley, as KPTV reports. The bust marked the end of a months-long investigation headed by the Auto Theft Task Force—a joint operation of the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement.
Local Portland police took on the case when a car stolen outside the county was traced to the chop shop, where it had already been stripped. Police issued two warrants, arresting a suspect and serving the other at his nearby home.
We can see KOIN's top 10 list of the most stolen cars in Oregon, but before we do, heed the Auto Theft Task Force's warning about chop shops.
Chop Shops Are One Place Where Many Stolen Oregon Cars End Up
The Portland car theft bust mentioned above is another example of a long-standing effort to dismantle large-scale chop shops that often appear as legitimate businesses.
The Auto Theft Task Force, which was formed 18 months ago, has reduced auto thefts in Multnomah County by 45%. Now, investigators are working to identify stolen parts and vehicles via VINs and electronic evidence; more charges are pending as the investigation unfolds.
A total of 7,454 vehicles were reported stolen in Portland from January to November 2023, according to a report by KGW8 News. This was down compared to 2022, when more than 10,800 vehicles were reported stolen. The most thefts (983) were in January, while the fewest (538) were in November.
The Most Stolen Vehicles in Portland Include
- Kia Soul - 451 thefts
- Hyundai Elantra - 412 thefts
- Honda Civic, CRX, Del Sol - 243 thefts
- Subaru Legacy/Outback - 239 thefts
- Subaru Forester - 211 thefts
- Kia Optima - 204 thefts
- Hyundai Sonata - 200 thefts
- Honda CRV - 165 thefts
- Honda Accord/Crosstour - 163 thefts
- Kia Sportage - 157 thefts
Protect Your Ride: Urgent Vehicle Theft Prevention Tips
While vehicle thefts have gone down, recovery rates remain high: 92% of stolen cars were recovered in 2023. KOIN reveals the most stolen cars and trucks in Oregon are the Honda Civic and the Ford F250 Series/Pickup.
AAA Oregon & Idaho recommends keeping valuables out of sight, parking in well-lit areas, locking doors and windows, and never leaving your car running unattended. They also recommend not leaving keys in or near the vehicle.
