Walla Walla, Washington, may be best known for its wine and wine culture, but did you know that this town in Southeast Washington has also produced a few professional baseball players, including a ballplayer turned Hollywood star?

History of Baseball in Walla Walla

Walla Walla, Washington, has a baseball history dating back to the late 1960s. This town, nestled in Washington's wine country, has hosted several amateur and minor professional baseball clubs. The Sweets, a team in a collegiate summer league, proudly call the city home.

Kurt Russell (Actor)

Before pursuing an acting career, Kurt Russell played second base for the Walla Walla Islanders in 1972. Russell continued playing minor league baseball until 1977 when he concluded his career with the Portland Mavericks, the famous independent team featured in the Netflix documentary "The Battered Bastards of Baseball."

Tony Gwynn Jr. (MLB Hall of Famer)

"Mr. Padre" led the Northwest League with a .331 batting average and added 12 homers and 17 stolen bases in just 42 games with the Padres in Walla Walla in 1981, earning him the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Ozzie Smith (MLB Hall of Famer)

Before starting his storied career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Ozzie Smith played with the Walla Walla Padres in 1977, where he batted .303.

John Kruk (former MLB All-Star)

The former 3-time All-Star, most notably with the Philadelphia Phillies, spent time with the Walla Walla Padres after being drafted by San Diego in 1981. Kruk played 63 games and hit just under .250. He is now well-known for his baseball broadcasting work.

