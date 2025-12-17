Over the last several months, Alaska Airlines has had their share of problems. With Internet security. That seems to be all behind them now.

So, Alaska Airlines is ready to provide a big Internet perk for their customers.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘On Monday, Alaska Airlines said it had launched its first passenger flights with Starlink-enabled Wi-Fi, after completing installation of the new system on four Embraer E175 regional jets. The new technology should speed up internet service for passengers in the air, with less lag time while watching movies, scrolling social media or sending emails.’

Some reports claim that the bandwidth is so impressive that you could even do Video calls While in the air. (Still not recommended.)

when will this happen?

In August, the Alaska Air Group. Which also includes Hawaiian Airlines and. Horizon Air made the announcement. That they were going to partner with T-Mobile. In order to update their inflight Wi-Fi access. With Elon Musk's Starlink.

Alaska. Received FAA approval for the upgrade earlier than expected, so they're starting to roll out some planes with the Upgrades now. Currently, the upgrades have been completed on Embraer E175 regional jets. With more to come in 2026.

Considering the possible bandwidth coming from Starlink. A passenger. Would not necessarily need to be bound by. Whatever the inflight movie might be, they could actually stream Their movie preference from the Internet, just like they would at home.

Who else is doing this?

Hawaiian airlines, (purchased by Alaska last year) Has been in the vanguard of providing Starlink access to their passengers on their entire Airbus fleet. United was the next to fall in line, adding Starlink to a regional flight in May With plans to install 15 systems a month. On their fleet of 737-800's.

Believe it or not, Starlink is not the only game in town. There's also a system being put forward by Amazon called Leo. Currently, Elon's Starlink has about 9000 satellites in low Earth orbit. Amazon and Leo are just getting started at about 150.

