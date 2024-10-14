Do you need to be afraid of your toothbrush?

The average American bathroom is a veritable city of microbes. The vast majority of which are not harmful to humans. Over 600 different bacteria hunting viruses have been discovered so far. (I'm sure more to come.)

Scientists believe that many of these viruses can show us the way to control future diseases that may pop up. So, they are very interested in cataloging these viruses and researching their properties.

According to Gizmodo.com,

‘Scientists swabbed people’s toothbrushes and showerheads and found them brimming with hundreds of different viruses, many of which have never been discovered until now. Thankfully, though, these bacteria-hunting viruses aren’t dangerous to people.’

Specifically, these scientists are looking for what are called bacteriophage. Bacteriophage doesn't impact the health of human beings at all. But it does like to hunt down bacteria and this is why scientists are studying them so that they can learn new ways of treating bacterial infections. This is especially important when you're considering bacteria that have developed immunity to antibiotics. Something that almost every doctor is concerned about.

I have some personal experience of this in that as I grow older and my circulation has decreased in my legs, I've developed what is called Cellulitis. (it comes and goes) My doc says that this is what's called a deep tissue infection, and it can be caused from a scratch or a bug bite or by some bacteria that's just living in your tissue and decides to wake up one day and go to town.

For me this is a recurring condition. Sometimes the left leg, sometimes the right leg and as long as I catch it early enough, it's not a problem. I just go visit the doctor; he gives me an antibiotic; I take it for seven to ten days and then the Cellulitis is gone. 9 or 10 months later it might pop back up again.

The kind of research these scientists are doing is essential.

Even if it does come from my toothbrush.

Viruses Found on Toothbrushes Are 'Unlike Anything Seen Before' (gizmodo.com)

Frontiers | Phage communities in household-related biofilms correlate with bacterial hosts (frontiersin.org)



