Who wins the “bed bug derby”? 

If you travel a lot, then you know that one of the things you need to watch out for is bedbugs. They are nasty. They come out at night, bite you and live off your blood while you sleep, and you never know it for at least a couple of days.

Labour - breathing exercises Leah-Anne Thompson loading...

The CDC explains,

“One of the easiest ways to identify a bed bug infestation is by the tell-tale bite marks on the face, neck, arms, hands, or any other body parts while sleeping. However, these bite marks may take up to 14 days (about 2 weeks) to develop in some people, so it is important to look for other clues when determining if bed bugs have infested an area. These signs include:

the bed bugs’ exoskeletons after molting,

bed bugs in the fold of mattresses and sheets,

rusty–colored blood spots due to their blood-filled fecal material that they excrete on the mattress or nearby furniture, and

a sweet musty odor.”

Just thinking about them gives me the creeps, but here's the deal, bedbugs love to travel. They like to hide out in your luggage in the folds of your clothing inside pillowcases. And when we least expect it, they come out and visit you again getting into the bedding and the furniture of your home. And they will go anywhere. From a five-star hotel or a luxury cruise, to a college dorm room or a homeless shelter.

Hotel room in the morning Phototreat loading...

How are bed bugs treated and prevented? The CDC says,

“Bed bug bites usually do not pose a serious medical threat. The best way to treat a bite is to avoid scratching the area and apply antiseptic creams or lotions and take an antihistamine. Bed bug infestations are commonly treated by insecticide spraying. If you suspect that you have an infestation, contact your landlord or professional pest control company that is experienced with treating bed bugs. The best way to prevent bed bugs is regular inspection for the signs of an infestation.”

Chicago is the bed bug capitol of the USA.

Orkin just released their annual bed bug report Ranking cities based on the number of treatments that have been performed by Orkin. Between December 1st, 2022, and November 30th, 2023.

Los Angeles comes in at #5. Seattle comes in at #44. (out of a list of 50)

OK, you want to see the whole list? According to orkin.com.

Bed Bug John-Reynolds loading...

What cities have the most bed bugs?

The plus or minus numbers indicate whether the city has gone up or down on the list.

Chicago New York Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron, OH Los Angeles Detroit Washington, D.C. (+2) Indianapolis (-1) Charlotte (+5) Champaign, IL (+1) Columbus, OH (-1) Cincinnati (+1) Atlanta (+3) Grand Rapids, MI (-2) Denver Baltimore (-8) Richmond, VA (+9) Greensboro, N.C. (+25) St. Louis (+6) Youngstown (+7) Pittsburgh (-3) Dallas-Ft. Worth (-5) Flint, MI (-2) Raleigh-Durham (-4) Milwaukee (+15) Charleston, W.V. (-7) Greenville, SC (-3) Norfolk, VA (-5) Davenport (+8) Nashville (+3) Tampa (+10) Toledo (+6) Dayton, OH (+1) Knoxville (-4) Las Vegas (new to list) Omaha, NE (-4) South Bend, IN (-9) Houston (+6) Cedar Rapids, IA (-8) Ft. Wayne, IN (-5) San Francisco (-19) Buffalo, NY (-13) Harrisburg (-7) Seattle (-5) Miami Orlando (+1) Minneapolis (new to list) Oklahoma City (new to list) Louisville, KY Lexington, KY (-4)

Here are the Luckiest Lottery Numbers Ever: Will they be lucky for you? You can't know unless you play. Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns