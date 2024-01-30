Seven things always worth buying at Costco.

I do enjoy going to Costco. I can't help it. All that stuff is just waiting for me. Every Sunday morning, after I have breakfast with my youngest son and my girlfriend, we go to Costco. We get there just before the doors open. It's the best time.

It's great. You get in, you get out. It doesn't take a lot of time. You go home and then you try to unload your car. (We go there every Sunday, so I really don't get that much stuff.)

The list I'm going to share with you is created by Gael F. Cooper who writes for Money talks News. There are a few places where her list and my list diverge, and I'll keep you up to date on what that is. So, let's get started.

According to moneytalksnews.com,

Gift cards.

Gift Cards Expected To Be Big Holiday Seller, Amid Consumer Skepticism Getty Images loading...

So, if you need a gift card for whatever reason, birthday, anniversary, Christmas, you know, that kind of stuff, you can find them at Costco. What you won't find is a great amount of variety, but what you will find is great prices. I myself am not a gift card kind of guy although I did resort to them for Christmas a few years back. I did not have a good experience, so I have not used them since.

Rotisserie chicken.

Supermarkets Compete In Premium Beef Market Getty Images loading...

This is a big winner. Any time you need protein, go for the rotisserie chicken. Get a lot of protein. It only costs you $4.99. It tastes great. And when you get home, if you break the bird down, you can use the carcass for stock. Any time I want to be a hero for my girlfriend, I just buy a rotisserie chicken from Costco.

Flavored sparkling water.

Sales Of LaCroix Sparkling Water Drop For First Time In Five Years Getty Images loading...

OK i must confess i am not a big consumer of flavored sparkling water but some people love it. You can probably find a 24 pack of Lacroix Sparkling water at Costco. Cheaper than any grocery store, including Target and even Walmart. Calls. Costco has a variety of other sparkling water brands, including their own Kirkland brand.

Sandwich platters.

Costco's Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations Getty Images loading...

This is something my youngest son gets all the time. Freshly made sandwiches using roasted chicken, ham, roast beef with cheese and lettuce. And what he does is he takes that platter, bags up the sandwiches, put them in the freezer, and when it's time to go to work, one of the bags comes out and he takes it to work for lunch. You find him in the deli section.

Over-the-counter medications.

Accidental Acetaminophen Overdoses On The Rise Getty Images loading...

Now this is something I don't do, but probably should. I get all of my medications at the clinic a pharmacy because I like the convenience of the drive through. If I could break myself of that habit I could get my meds at Costco. Including over the counter medicine. like advil, nyquil, bayer aspirin, and cough drops Costco sells them all.

Quiche.

It was said many years ago that, “real men don't eat quiche.” That is not necessarily true, however Costco has a few that are available. I must admit my favorites are actually located at a bakery on North Wenatchee Ave.

Bacon.

482408955 Volodymyr Krasyuk loading...

I do love bacon, I don't eat it that much, but when I do, ohh man, it's totally awesome.

Costco has quite a selection of bacon. Including their Kirkland brand, which is pretty good. Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand of bacon comes in low-sodium and regular. Those 4-pound packs are around $15 at my store — just $3.75 a pound.

I must confess however, that my favorite bacon is located in Cle Elum.

There are lots of other amazing products you will find at Costco, it's just that the only ones that I remember are the ones I eat. That should tell you something.

Take a Look Inside Northern Colorado's Newest Costco in Longmont The new Costco in Longmont is open and we went on a shopping adventure. Gallery Credit: Matt Sparx