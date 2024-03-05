Man Arrested in Major Wenatchee Drug Bust Now In Federal Court

A man accused in what deputies called the biggest drug bust of 2023 in Wenatchee now faces federal charges in Spokane.

Steven E Graham, 38, was arrested last Nov. 29 at a hotel where agents with the Columbia River Drug Task Force found 9,401 fentanyl pills, along with 521 Xanax pills, 219 grams of meth(amphetamine), and five firearms - three of which were stolen.

Investigators also found Graham in possession of $19,074 in cash.

He's charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of firearms.

Graham has been in the Spokane County Jail since Feb. 27 under detention by the U. S. Marshal with no bail.

Charges in Chelan County were dismissed the previous day because of the federal case.

Graham has pleaded not guilty in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington.

His potential penalties are likely much higher in federal court, where his drug dealing charges carry a maximum 40-year sentence.

Prosecutors noted in a motion for detention that Graham has a twenty-year criminal history that spans Montana, Washington, and Oregon.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force also arrested 32-year-old William C. Swager-Larson, who was in the same Wenatchee hotel room with Graham.

Swager-Larson was placed into custody for an outstanding felony warrant.

He remains in the Chelan County jail on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Swager-Larson has a readiness hearing set for Monday.

Chelan County Sheriff's Chief of Special Operations Ryan Moody called the arrested of Graham and Swager-Larson the biggest drug bust of 2023 in Wenatchee.