Saint Patrick’s Day is coming. Where to find the most blarney. 

This Sunday is Saint Patrick's Day. The question always arises, how will you celebrate? In the city of Wenatchee, we have what is considered to be the shortest Saint Patrick's parade (according to the presenters) in the world, starting at 5pm. The city of Cashmere also has a very short Saint Patrick's Day Parade which starts at 7pm so this year you can go to both parades.

Cashmere's St. Patrick's Day Parade/facebook Cashmere's St. Patrick's Day Parade/facebook loading...

So, do you find yourself wondering, how many people of Irish descent actually live in Washington state? And the good news is there is a map that will actually help you find out. Check it out here on the link below

Where Washington's Irish live - Axios Seattle

You will notice that the darker the color green on the map the higher the percentage of Washington residents of Irish descent.

There are several Saint Patrick's Day Events Occurring All Over Eastern Washington. Here's just a few.

Alexandria Edleman/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Alexandria Edleman/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Saturday 3/16,

Sagecliffe St. Patty’s Paint & Sip, Sagecliffe St Patty’s Day Weekend: Sip and Paint Quincy Wa. AT 2PM

2024 St Patty's Day Duel, Yakima Tennis Club, 3/16-3/17, round robbin pickleball tournament

Skate Patrick's Day! Rodeo City Roller Derby vs Alter Egos Roller Derby! Saturday, March 16th, Time: 4:00 pm, Location: Ellensburg High School Tickets, $5 online in advance, $10 at the door

St Patrick's Day Bash!

Here we go for our 7th St Paddy's Day Bash!! Mike’s Tavern, Cle Elum WA. 17th of March 2-6!!

That's a very small list of some of the things that are going on, on or before Saint Patrick's Day in Eastern Washington.

Thomas Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Thomas Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Find your Irish wherever you can and enjoy Saint Patrick's Day in all its wonder.

The Hudson Valley's Most Popular Saint Patrick's Day Traditions These are the most popular St. Patrick's Day traditions in the Hudson Valley, told to us by you! Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh