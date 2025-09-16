We live in a country that is sometimes obsessed. With extension cords, power strips and surge protectors. Depending on the piece of equipment I'm using, I have surge protectors and power strips all over the house, but I only use them for electronics, never for appliances, and I'm very picky about the use of extension cords.

It turns out that in the United States, a lot of people use extension cords improperly. That is to say, in most cases you shouldn't use them.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to msn.com,

‘Air conditioners, space heaters and other high-powered appliances should never be plugged into extension cords, power strips or surge protectors. It might look like a harmless shortcut when outlets are limited, but it can overload the cord and create a fire hazard.’

There are several specific items that are absolutely not recommended for extension cords.

Let's run them down.

The first one is the least obvious. Try not to plug extension cords into other extension cords. Doing this is considered a fire hazard and although using a larger gauge of wire is a plus, you still should not do it.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Space heaters. Over 1700 house fires a year can be attributed to improperly connected space heaters.

Air fryers. Air fryers are very convenient, but they draw a lot of current. A larger air fryer can draw up to 2000 watts. Using it with an extension cord turns it into a fire hazard.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Toaster ovens and toasters. Yes, it looks like a small appliance, but they draw a lot of current. Using an extension cord Especially 14 gauge or higher (or is that smaller) can be dangerous and cause a fire hazard. Your typical 14-gauge extension cord is only rated for 1800 watts or 15 amps. Keep in mind that 15 amps is the standard rating for your average home power outlet.

Microwave oven. A microwave oven is a high energy device and should have its own dedicated circuit to plug into. Again, extension cords, not a smart idea.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Air conditioners. Specifically, portable air conditioners or the kind that are installed in a window. These units draw a tremendous amount of current, and you should never connect. them using an extension cord. But even if you don't, you need to be cognizant that the draw of the air conditioner might be higher than the rating on your outlet. (Remember 15 amps).

Keep this in mind.

If you're running an appliance plugged into an extension cord and then plugged into the wall. If the extension cord is warm to the touch, you should not be using it. One other thing to keep in mind. Even if you're not using an extension cord, take time to feel the outlet that you're plugged into, if the outlet is warm to the touch unplug that appliance and find somewhere else to plug it in.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One final note.

If you happen to be the owner of an electric vehicle. It's very important that you have it connected to the proper circuit. Many electric vehicles come with a 120 Volt charging cable. Even if you don't use an extension cord, just plugging it into a wall outlet can be dangerous if the outlet isn't rated for the proper voltage and amperage. Again, if the outlet you're plugged into is warm or hot to the touch, you need to unplug and find a properly rated outlet to plug into. You don't need a fire in your garage.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

For some strange reason I have a lot of extension cords and the first rule of thumb whenever I buy one is never buy one smaller than 12 gauge. But that's just me.

An Electrician's Warning: Don't Plug These 7 Dangerous Devices Into Extension Cords

Best Surge Protectors of 2025: I Tested 16 Surge Protectors to Find the Best - CNET



12 Things Only Washington Boomers Will Remember



