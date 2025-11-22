Flavanols. It turns out I really like flavanols. A flavanol is a plant-based compound that releases antioxidants into the bloodstream when you consume it. The modern opinion of researchers is that these flavanols and the antioxidants that they release might be good for the brain.

getty images getty images loading...

According to msn.com,

‘Certain bitter plant compounds — the kind found naturally in cocoa, apples, berries and red wine — may temporarily boost memory by activating the brain's internal "alarm system," a new study suggests. Researchers at the Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan found that when mice consumed flavanols — plant-based compounds known for their antioxidant properties — their brains released a surge of noradrenaline, a chemical linked to alertness and focus.’

getty images getty images loading...

The researchers believe that part of the benefit is the bitter taste, that they believe sends a trigger to the brain that “serves as a stimulus, transmitting signals directly to the central nervous system."

One of my favorite foods that has these flavanols in it is dark chocolate. Depending on what kind of dark chocolate you buy you can regulate the bitter taste that you receive. The higher percentage of cacao, (more bitter) along with the lower percentage of sugar regulates that flavor that you taste.

getty images getty images loading...

The research team believes that the bitter taste whether it's dark chocolate, Strong tea, red wine or other related foodstuffs triggers a physiological response in your body that heightens the performance of your memory.

There is a small region of your brain called the locus coeruleus. What it does is release a neurochemical called noradrenaline, that helps your brain to retain new information.

Can you really enhance your memory?

getty images getty images loading...

Next time you're working on a project where you need to remember something that's important, maybe try nibbling on a little dark chocolate while you're doing it. It might help. Of course, if it were me. I'd be nibbling on the dark chocolate anyway, whether it helped or not.

Research with mice is one thing, but eventually they're going to have to do meaningful research on humans to find out if flavonoids really are doing what these researchers claim they are doing.

getty images getty images loading...

When I get home tonight, I'm going to do a little research of my own, with 75% cacao dark chocolate, YUM.

Bite of dark chocolate could sharpen your memory within an hour, study suggests

Brain Health | Fox News

[carbongallery id="67eda0c003f5575c6b42799e"]

