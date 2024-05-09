The Wall of Death? Can astronauts use it to stay fit on the moon?

Decades ago, when we first decided to go to space, doctors, scientists, engineers, and science fiction authors have been trying to figure out how to keep a human being healthy in low gravity or no gravity Habitats. Many different forms of exercise are being used in the International Space Station to keep our astronauts fit. Without this exercise, muscles begin to atrophy and bone density decreases.

Some people are putting forth what they think is a new wrinkle on the solution. It's called the Wall of Death. If you're not familiar with the Wall of Death, then you haven't been to a circus lately. (Sometimes it's the Globe of death) It’s a giant vertical circular wall, motorcycle riders go inside, ride that wall fast enough to allow centrifugal force to let them climb up and down the wall, it's crazy.

So now imagine you're in zero gravity. Traveling to Mars? Or possibly 1/6 gravity living on the moon. How do you get exercise to keep your muscles and your bones the way they should be? Some scientists are now. Suggesting we need a “wall of death” in space.

“Using a rented Wall of Death – a giant wooden cylinder used by motorcycle stunt performers in their gravity-defying fairground act – a 36m-high telescopic crane, and some bungee cords, researchers showed it was possible for a human to run fast enough in lunar gravity not only to remain on the wall, but to generate sufficient lateral force to combat bone and muscle wasting.”

Some might say that this is thinking outside of the box, but I disagree. Anybody who has read science fiction or seen science fiction movies has read about or seen a version of this already. Using bungee cords to hold yourself down while running on a treadmill is another option. The best part of this idea is some people have already tried an experiment to see if it's even possible.

“I’m amazed that nobody had the idea before,” said Alberto Minetti, professor of physiology at the University of Milan. “This could be a convenient way to train on the moon.” And easier than building a spinning moon base that generates the force, like the giant wheel of Space Station One in 2001: A Space Odyssey.”

It's been a long time since we've been on the moon. And NASA scientists are working hard to figure out not only how to get us there but also how to keep us healthy once we get there. I'm not sure the early colonists of the moon are going to have room for a gymnasium. Exercise is just a small part of the problem. Once you're living on the moon, how do you protect yourself from radiation?

Read Artemis by Andy Weir (the guy who wrote The Martian.) you might get some ideas. Just remember, it's science fiction.

