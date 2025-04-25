I grew up in an area between Seattle and Burien and we lived directly under the glide path to Seatac Airport. When I was a kid before the Boeing 707 Became popular. I can remember lying in bed at night hearing those old propeller driven airliners flying over the house and it would shake the house and cause the windows to rattle in their frames. I was relieved when Jets became popular, it was quieter, believe it or not.

When commercial pilots are flying in and out of airports all across the United States, there are several things they have to lookout for, including bird strikes, Metallic mylar balloons, and lasers. For some reason, people find themselves compelled to take laser pointers and try to point them at airplanes when they're landing or taking off.

When this happens to a commercial pilot, it's called a laser strike and it's becoming so common now that the FBI is getting involved.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘There has been a “dramatic increase” in laser strikes at Seattle-Tacoma and Spokane international airports, and the Seattle FBI office is asking for tips.

Those with tips are asked to call the FBI office at 1-800-225-5324 or submit online at tips.fbi.gov.’

The reason this is a problem is because these lasers, aimed and striking the cockpits of commercial airliners can be a distraction for the pilots and even potentially, momentarily blind the pilots. I don't know about you, but if I was a passenger on a commercial airline and somebody was trying to blind my pilot while they were landing the plane, this would be of concern to me.

One idiot, excuse me, “45-year-old gentleman” was arrested a little more than a week ago, shining a green laser at least three airplanes trying to land at the Spokane Airport.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Laser incidents have been reported in SeaTac, Vashon, White Center, Burien, West Kent, Lake Meridian Park, East Hill and Des Moines neighborhoods, along with Spokane’s West Plains, Nine Mile Falls, Green Bluff and Hillyard neighborhoods. The FBI does not believe the Sea-Tac and Spokane cases are related.’

So, if you happen to be the kind of person (idiot) who gets a kick out of doing this I have a warning for you, aiming a laser of any kind at any aircraft is considered a federal offense and you could be looking at a maximum prison sentence of five years and a 250,000 fine.

I hope that's enough of a deterrent for you, because if you get thrown in the slammer for pointing a laser at an airplane, how do you explain that to your cellmates on the “Group W bench.”



