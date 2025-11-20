If you're running Microsoft Windows 11 on your computer (Like I am,) then you might want to be concerned about this new update that Microsoft is planning to send out.

Let's start with this.

Have you ever heard of or read the term “Agnatic AI”? Some consider Agnatic AI to be the next evolution in AI technology. Basically, instead of a chat bot, this is an AI agent. It can make decisions, do tasks, and adapt its digital environment under minimum supervision.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get ready, because Microsoft has decided to give Windows 11 its own agnatic AI and for some of us, that is not good news.

According to msn.com,

‘Microsoft has issued an important warning about its upcoming agentic AI capabilities that are coming soon to Windows 11. In a new support document, the company warns that users should "only enable this feature if you understand the security implications," and has confirmed that because of the potential dangers, it'll be off by default.’

So, the Cliff notes version of this is that they're giving you this agnatic AI, but they don't want you to use it unless you know what you're in for and if you're like me, you don't know what you're in for.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Is anyone really asking for this feature?

For the most part, nobody seems to want this. When Microsoft made the original announcement on X a week ago, the general response was negative. (That's putting it politely.) The idea that Microsoft would give you a feature and then tell you not to enable it because of the negative possibilities if you turn it on while not knowing what it will do seems at the very least negligent.

Right now, there is a technological gold rush happening, and it all revolves around AI and how you can apply it to new technology. It's the next “shiny thing”. The application of AI has demonstrated some really tremendous results in some areas but when you turn it loose on a community of users with no idea how the technology works, you're going to have Problems.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Ultimately, I guess you will be the judge. Suffice it to say that I won't be turning it on, on my computer.

It's already glitchy enough as it is.

Microsoft warns that Windows 11's AI could install malware



20 Fun Bucket List Items to do During Winter in Washington State Looking for a way to have some fun this winter? Check out these 20 winter bucket list adventures in Washington State that are sure to get your heart racing! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals



