A Cashmere family is reportedly safe and sound following a garage fire in the 400 block of Elberta Ave. The blaze was reported just before 2 p.m. Monday.

"Crews did great work," says Fire Chief Blake Larson. "They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house - the adjacent house, which was only about 15 feet away."

"The owner was home at the time with his kids; they all got out. The pets all got out. Unfortunate circumstances, but I think things went about as well as they could have."

No injuries were observed or reported. Larson can only say where the blaze started. The cause is still under investigation.

As for personnel count, Larson's best guess is "roughly 25: from Cashmere Fire Department, Chelan County Fire District 6 and Wenatchee Valley Fire Department."

"The first person was on scene within two minutes of dispatch. The fire was contained within about a half-hour."