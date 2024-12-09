16-Year-Old Charged in Chelan Gas Station Robbery

Chelan County Sheriff's Office

New information has emerged regarding the apparent robbery of a Safeway-affiliated gas station in Chelan.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, at 9:47 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, a masked male entered the gas station, covertly wielding a knife. He was wearing a "pink face mask, sunglasses and a black shirt," writes Chief Ryan Moody. "Despite being in the area at the time the incident was reported, deputies were unable to locate the suspect due to a delay of it being reported."

In time deputies obtained surveillance footage of the robbery.

According to Moody, "Several members of the community, [including] Chelan School Recourse Deputy Bushy, were able to positively identify the suspect to be a 16-year-old juvenile male from Chelan."

The suspect remains in custody at the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center. He is charged with first-degree robbery.

