Gas Station Robbed in Chelan; Suspect Possibly Armed with Knife

Chelan County Sheriff's Office

KPQ has received word of a (possibly armed) robbery in Chelan.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, at 9:47 a.m. on Monday, a masked man entered a Safeway-affiliated gas station.

He first tried to purchase items with an invalid debit or credit card. He then demanded money from the attending cashier; all the while the suspect's hand was under his shirt.

No weapon was observed, but it's possible the suspect was covertly wielding a knife - that was the cashier's suspicion.

The suspect, who's still at large, made off with an undisclosed sum of money. He is described as slim and diminutive in stature, no more than five feet six inches tall.

Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911.

