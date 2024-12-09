Something out of the ordinary this week at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS)

Meet Gusgus, the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the week is a sweet and sociable 2-year-old male guinea pig with soft, short white hair with adorable grey spots.

He’s a friendly little guy who loves spending time with people and other guinea pigs.

Gusgus is happiest when he can munch on fresh veggies (favorites are crunchy carrots and leafy greens) a He also enkoys exploring his surroundings.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re looking for a gentle and lovable companion, Gusgus is the perfect addition to your family. He’s ready to find his forever home where he can share his charming personality and bring joy to your life.

He is an easy pet to bring home during the holidays.

Adopt Gusgus today and let him fill your days with squeaks and cuddles!

GusGus a 2 year old Guinea Pig at WVHS GusGus a 2 year old Guinea Pig at WVHS loading...

GusGus

Breed: Guinea Pig

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-27336

See the gallery of all adoptable pets at WVHS

Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day, closed on Wednesday. WVHS is now open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

The WVHS shelter is loacted at 474 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Read More: Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3rd. The first $1000 donated will be matched on Giving Tuesday

Read More: Give animals a second chance by donating to WVHS during the GIVE NCW campaign through Dec. 31st

Read More: Santa Paws 2K/5K Fun Run fundraiser for WVHS on Dec. 14th

Read More: WVHS 2025 Calendar fundraiser sales. The calendar is available for purchase at Firehouse Pets, Earthwise or online here