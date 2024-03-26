What is Mossquatch? And where do you find it?

If you've lived for time at all in the Northwest, you know about Sasquatch. Lots of blurry pictures of something that's big and furry running through the forest. One of the first things I think of is the movie Harry and the Hendersons. Do you remember this movie? I thought it was great. The kids loved it.

Well, so far there is no absolute proof that there is somebody like Harry running around on the Olympic Peninsula or anywhere else here in the Northwest. But there have been legitimate sightings of something called Mossquatch. To be specific, Mongo the Mossquatch.

It turns out that Mango, the mossquatch, is so popular, he's even got his own Facebook page.

according to tripadvisor.com, Karen M says in her review,

“This topiary statue of Sasquatch is well worth looking out for as you make the loop around the lake. I had seen photos of it on line, but it was hard to find people to let me know where to find it, and we wasted some time trying to spy it. It is near mailbox 997, on the forest side of the road. If you are coming from Lake Quinault Lodge and you hit Merriman Falls, you have gone too far. If you see it at dusk/evening, we were told Mossquatch's eyes light up, but we didn't want to be on that road after”

mapquest shows that you can find mongo the mossquatch as you walk around the lake near Quinault. I can only imagine the reaction as you're walking through the wilderness, and you look up and you see this guy. OK, it's not Harry from Harry and the Hendersons, but it's still a lot of fun to take pictures with. Go for a walk around the lake. Look for Mossquatch.

The kids and grandkids will love it.

Totally unrelated there's also a Mossquatch resort.

