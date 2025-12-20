An 18-year-old company that was in the vanguard of the e-bike movement has now filed for bankruptcy.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes, a pioneer in mass-market e-bikes, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week as it continues to look for a buyer amid falling sales and massive debt.

Court documents show the 18-year-old company owes nearly $73 million to dozens of creditors, including the federal agency that collects tariffs, but has only $32 million in assets.’

Youtube / Electric Bike Report Youtube / Electric Bike Report loading...

For years, Rad Power Bikes, based in Seattle, was known for creating a high-quality Innovative product. When they hit the market, they were in high demand. All the design and engineering were accomplished in Seattle, with the manufacturing farmed out to China. The company went to great lengths to make sure that what they designed was what they received, and their customers appreciated their attention to detail.

so now what?

Youtube / Electric Bike Report Youtube / Electric Bike Report loading...

Rad Power Bikes filed their chapter 11 bankruptcy In US Bankruptcy Court in Spokane, WA. Because it's a Charter 11 filing, Rad Power Bikes is allowed to continue to do business and try to reorganize their business in order to sell their company. They have two months to make it all happen.

In a statement, Rad Power Bikes said. “Our goal is to keep the company intact and preserve the relationships we have built with riders, vendors, suppliers, and partners. We are not giving up.”

Screen shot / www.radpowerbikes.com Screen shot / www.radpowerbikes.com loading...

Rad Power Bikes was founded in 2007 by 2 college buddies, Mike Radenbaugh and Ty Collins. In 2021, the company was valued at $1.65 billion. Unfortunately, the company expanded too fast and after The COVID pandemic ended they were overextended. When Trump era tariffs kicked in, that was probably the last straw.

Rad Power Bikes for sale

A spokesperson for Rad Power Bikes on Wednesday (12/17/25) said That they were in discussions with a number of interested parties to buy the company. but “did not have a Specific buyer at this time”.

12 Popular Iconic Places to Visit in Seattle Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



