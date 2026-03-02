The Worm “Blood” Moon Arrives March 3 — With a Rare Total Lunar Eclipse

Early risers — and night owls who haven’t gone to bed yet — are in for a celestial treat early Tuesday morning, March 3, 2026. The Full Worm Moon will reach peak illumination at 3:38 A.M. Pacific Time, just minutes after a total lunar eclipse reaches its maximum at 3:33 A.M.

During that peak moment, the Moon won’t simply shine — it will glow. Instead of its usual silvery white, the Moon may turn shades of copper, orange, or even deep red. This eerie transformation is why total lunar eclipses are often called Blood Moons. No special equipment is required. Just step outside, look up, and enjoy one of nature’s most dramatic light shows — no subscription or password needed.

How Earth’s Shadow Turns the Moon Red

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

That shadow has two parts:

Penumbra: This is the lighter, outer portion of Earth’s shadow. When the Moon passes into the penumbra, the dimming is subtle. You might not even notice at first — it’s like someone quietly turning down a dimmer switch.

: This is the darker, central part of the shadow. When the Moon enters the umbra, the eclipse becomes obvious. As more of the Moon moves into this deeper shadow, it darkens dramatically and begins to glow red.

The red color happens because Earth’s atmosphere bends sunlight and filters out blue wavelengths, allowing red and orange light to reach the Moon — essentially projecting every sunrise and sunset on Earth onto the lunar surface at once.

It’s the ultimate recycling program: Earth’s sunsets become the Moon’s spotlight.

Eclipse Timeline for Pacific Coast Viewers

Here’s what to watch for in Pacific Time:

12:44 A.M. PT — The Moon enters the penumbra. Subtle shading begins.

1:50 A.M. PT — The Moon enters the umbra. The eclipse becomes clearly visible.

3:04 A.M. PT — Totality begins. The Moon is fully inside Earth’s shadow.

3:33 A.M. PT — Greatest eclipse. Peak Blood Moon glow.

4:02 A.M. PT — Totality ends. The Moon begins exiting the darkest shadow.

5:17 A.M. PT — The Moon exits the umbra. Brightness returns.

6:22 A.M. PT — The eclipse fully ends as the Moon leaves the penumbra.

West Coast viewers have a front-row seat, with totality occurring high in the dark pre-dawn sky — perfect viewing conditions, assuming the clouds cooperate. If they don’t, feel free to glare at them judgmentally.

Why It’s Called the Worm Moon

Despite the slightly unsettling name, the Worm Moon isn’t named after anything from a horror movie.

Full Moon names popularized by The Old Farmer’s Almanac draw from Native American, Colonial American, and European traditions. These names reflect seasonal changes rather than the Moon itself.

For many years, people believed the Worm Moon referred to earthworms emerging as soil warms — a welcome sign for birds and a signal that spring was approaching.

However, historical records suggest a different origin. In the 1760s, explorer Captain Jonathan Carver noted the name referred to beetle larvae emerging from thawing tree bark. Less charming, perhaps — but still a reliable sign that winter was loosening its grip.

Either way, the Worm Moon signals that nature is beginning to wake up. Spring isn’t fully here yet, but it has definitely hit the snooze button fewer times.

A Seasonal Signal That Change Is Coming

For generations, the March Full Moon served as a natural calendar. It marked a time to prepare for planting, monitor melting snow, and watch for early signs of seasonal change.

Another traditional name is the Sugar Moon, used by the Ojibwe, marking the time when maple sap begins flowing — the first step in making maple syrup. It’s proof that even trees get excited about warmer weather.

Why the Moon May Look Extra Large

As the Moon rises or sets, it may appear unusually large near the horizon. This effect, known as the Moon illusion, is a trick of human perception. When the Moon appears next to buildings, trees, or hills, your brain compares it to familiar objects — making it seem enormous.

In reality, it’s the same size it always is. Your brain is just being dramatic.

Don’t Miss This Early-Morning Show

This rare pairing of the Worm Moon and a total lunar eclipse won’t require telescopes, special glasses, or astrophysics degrees. Just warm clothes, a clear sky, and perhaps a cup of coffee strong enough to convince your body that 3 A.M. is a perfectly reasonable time to be awake.

Because for one morning, Earth’s shadow will transform the Moon into a glowing red reminder that even in the coldest stretch of winter, change is already underway overhead.