Measles is making an unwanted comeback. Worldwide.

Measles is making a worldwide comeback just in time for 2024. Last year, worldwide, we had approximately 10.4 million cases of measles. (A 20% increase.)

According to who.int.com,

‘Measles is preventable with two doses of measles vaccine; yet more than 22 million children missed their first dose of measles vaccine in 2023. Globally, an estimated 83% of children received their first dose of measles vaccine last year, while only 74% received the recommended second dose.’

Samoan Measles Deaths Reach 70

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that 95% vaccine coverage is necessary in order to eliminate measles in an area. The WHO says there were 57 countries experiencing large or disruptive measles outbreaks in 2023. Also, In 2023 nearly 107,500 people died from measles, mostly children five years and younger.

According to MayoClinic.Org,

‘Measles is a childhood infection caused by a virus. Once quite common, measles can now almost always be prevented with a vaccine.

Also called rubeola, measles spreads easily and can be serious and even fatal for small children. While death rates have been falling worldwide as more children receive the measles vaccine.’

Doctor holding a newborn baby which is sick rubella or measles

Think about this, worldwide 82 countries have managed to eliminate measles at the close of 2023 and as of this writing Brazil has announced that they have “reverified” as having eliminated measles.

Right now, in America a child riding in a car is in more danger than if they were to contract measles.

It's your choice if you choose to get your children vaccinated.

Ask your pediatrician about the measles vaccine.

