Social media is convinced McDonald’s is shrinking this sandwich. 

Except for work, I don't spend a whole lot of time on social media. And I'm of an age where TikTok doesn't really connect with my consciousness.

A group of TikTokers is making the argument that McDonald's is reducing the size of one of its long-running menu items. The filet O fish. Sandwich. Is this true? Several videos have surfaced on TikTok showing what some believe to be a smaller version of that McDonald's filet of fish sandwich.

TikTok user neilybob says the fish sandwich is the latest item from McDonald's to suffer "shrinkflation."

Shrink inflation is an idea based on companies reducing the portion size but still charging the same price.

Well, I don't know. Maybe his hands got bigger. Other people are jumping on the bandwagon. With the idea that the Philly office has gotten smaller. With snarky comments like. The “filet O goldfish”. And the “McMinnow.”

McDonald's has not been silent about this. According to businessinsider.com.

“The size and build of the Filet-O-Fish, including a half slice of American cheese, has not changed in decades," McDonald's USA told Business Insider in a statement.”

business insider went on to say,

“This isn't the first time that the chain has denied claims of shrinkflation. A company spokesperson told Yahoo Australia in August of last year that the size of its burgers hadn't changed.”

This is certainly not the first time that McDonald's and other fast-food purveyors have been accused. Of reducing portion size and charging the same price. According to Reuters,

“McDonald's (MCD.N) and Wendy's (WEN.O) have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.

In a decision on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez in Brooklyn found no proof that the fast-food chains delivered smaller burgers than advertised, or that the plaintiff Justin Chimienti had even seen ads for the McDonald's Big Mac and Wendy's Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger he bought.”

Mmmm, extra katsup please.