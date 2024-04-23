Ballots Due Today In $117 Million Eastmont Schools Bond Election
Ballots are due today in the Eastmont School District special election for a bond package.
The $117 million capital improvement bond is before voters again after narrowly missing the 60 percent threshold to pass in February.
The district says the State Legislature’s increase in state-provided construction funds will increase the state match for the project by $7 million - $20 million to $27 million..
The Eastmont School Board voted unanimously to fast-track another vote on the bond just days after it failed by a fraction of a point - 50.5 percent.
The deadline for in-person registration and voter updates for the Election is 8 pm at a Voter Service Center
Ballot Drop Box: Return ballots to a ballot drop box, no stamp required
By Mail: No stamp needed to return ballot. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by today.
According to the district, the bond would modernize three of Eastmont’s oldest and most overcrowded schools - Cascade, Kenroy, and Lee Elementary - and include major upgrades at Rock Island Elementary.
“The improvements would include the replacement of fifteen aging portable classrooms with new brick-and-mortar classrooms,” the district stated in a release.
The district says the boost in state funding will reduce the local taxpayer contribution because the district will not be increasing the scope of projects in the next bond.
