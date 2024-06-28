Astronauts at space station may need an Uber.

To my way of thinking the only thing that's more dangerous than going into outer space is coming back from outer space. Right now, Boeing is a little antsy about the space

liner return capsule that is currently docked with the ISS (International Space Station.)

It turns out that our two astronauts that came up on the Boeing Starliner are stranded at least until July. Livescience.com says,

“Two NASA astronauts who rode to orbit on Boeing's Starliner are currently stranded in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after engineers discovered numerous issues with the Boeing spacecraft. Teams on the ground are now racing to assess Starliner's status.”

The problem is that the Boeing Starliner spacecraft only has enough fuel to stay docked for 45 days (about 1 and a half months). NASA says this troubleshooting has been extended three times so far.

I'm certainly no astronaut but this is troubling to me that Boeing and NASA are still working hard on this “troubleshooting” situation. Making a ballistic re-entry into Earth's atmosphere is no small thing, and there is no room for miscalculations.

according to nasa.com,

“Mission managers are evaluating future return opportunities following the station’s two planned spacewalks on Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, July 2.”

Since 2019, the Boeing Starliner program has encountered several different technical issues. Software issues that placed the test capsule in the wrong orbit, another launch attempt was scrapped because of a faulty valve, and after more reviews the company had fix to problems with the capsule parachute and remove tape from the capsule that was found to be flammable.

There should be plenty of time to troubleshoot the capsule and make sure that everything is safe, and if our two astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams must overstay their welcome, that's not much of a problem because there's plenty of food and atmosphere on the ISS for them.

Here's hoping that Boeing and NASA can resolve their issues and get our astronauts home safe and sound on time.

Otherwise, they might have to get some help from SpaceX.

