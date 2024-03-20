Cyber crooks using AI to hack your March Madness betting pool.

Full disclosure, I have never done brackets for March Madness. Not ever. I know people who have done brackets on March Madness based on the color of uniforms, and they've done well. WSU might have a shot this year. The University of Washington? I might get involved. And there's always Gonzaga.

When I was in junior high and high school, I loved basketball, but I didn't follow college basketball. It was the pros that I followed because it was the beginning of the Seattle Sonics. Living in Burien, that was my team and I never missed watching a game on TV.

meanwhile back to the bracket

Think about this, according to PRNewswire.com.

“This use of AI, coupled with the significant rise in online sports betting sets the stage for a perfect pick-and-roll opportunity for cybercriminals. During March Madness alone it is estimated that more than $15.5 billion (from 2023) in betting will take place in 2024, up from only $3.1 billion in 2022.”

The possibility of scamming and cybercrime linked to March Madness is Staggering.

Internet crooks are constantly looking for a new way to bust into your company's system or your own home system and steal your money. With ransomware or some other method.

March Madness will give them the perfect vehicle to sneak into your home computer or your company computer system.

According to PRNewswire.com.

“On average, each data breach caused by hackers cost a U.S. company $9.48 million and it is expected that AI will increase a cybercriminal's effectiveness in 2024 by 11%.”

Learn what to look for so you can protect yourself against cyber-attacks. Use some caution. And ask yourself. Do I know this person or organization that's sending me an e-mail?

AI is not going to help you fill out your bracket. And if it does? It probably won't want to share any winnings with you. Good luck.

AI HACKING OF MARCH MADNESS BETTING TO COST U.S. COMPANIES RECORD AMOUNTS IN 2024 (prnewswire.com)

