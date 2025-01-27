Big change coming at the Costco food court near you

You may already know that I visit Costco on a weekly basis, typically on a Sunday right before they open. That way I can do all of my shopping in like 10 or 15 minutes and blaze on out of there. But there's one place I have fond memories of and that is the food court.

The best thing ever at the food court is the $1.50 hot dog. (I wish they still did the Polish dog) There has been some controversy over whether or not the $1.50 hot dog would go away but the CEO of Costco has assured us that, and I quote “the $1.50 hot dog is forever.” The price has been the same since 1985.

Well, one of the things that is not forever is the beverage you get with the $1.50 hot dog.

according to msn.com,

‘CEO Ron Vachris confirmed Costco “will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola” during the company’s shareholders meeting on Thursday, according to CNN. The switchover is expected to happen this summer.’

Over the years, Costco has taken bids on what soda provider will supply their food courts and back in 2013, they did a contract with Pepsi, and this was not just for the machines and soda, but it was also for the cups and the straws as well.

This summer, that will change. Apparently, Coca-Cola has won the bid for Costco so this summer, all the food courts will have made the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola.

So just on a whim, my buddy John and I went over to Costco for lunch today. Obviously, we had the $1.50. John being the healthy dude, he has had water, I had a root beer and as you can see, they're still doing Pepsi products right now, but that's going to change before the end of the summer.

So, Pepsi or Coca-Cola? I'll be honest, I don't really care. I do have a preference, but when you're talking $1.50 hot dog with a beverage, who cares about my preference?

I just want the dog and the drink. No onions please.

