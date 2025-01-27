Roslyn Woman Arrested For Felony DUI One Day After Arraignment For Separate Felony DUI Charge

A Kittitas County woman who was already facing felony DUI charges has been re-arrested for driving under the influence only one day after being arraigned in court.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 39-year-old Laura Ann Fisher of Roslyn was arrested last weekend after being pulled over by the Washington State Patrol for speeding on State Route 903 near Cle Elum.

Troopers say Fisher's blood alcohol level (BAL) was over three times the legal limit at .271, and that they found open containers of wine inside her vehicle.

Fisher's latest arrest follows her plea of not guilty in Kittitas County Superior Court to felony DUI charges related to her arrest on Nov. 22, 2024 on Interstate-90 near Cle Elum.

Troopers say Fisher had been stopped after being observed repeatedly crossing both the lane and fog lines of I-90 and following witness reports that her vehicle had collided with a guardrail several times on State Route 18 in neighboring King County.

Arresting troopers say Fisher smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests, and was found to have a BAL of over twice the legal limit at .170.

Fisher is facing felony counts for both DUIs due to a prior conviction of vehicular assault while driving while intoxicated in March, 2007.