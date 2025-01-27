Othello Man Arrested For Drive-By Shooting

An Adams County man is behind bars after police say he committed a drive-by shooting in Othello late Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of South Kristina Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies found evidence that several bullets had struck a residence but no one was inside the home and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say they linked the shooting to 27-year-old Brian S. Ramirez of Othello and after being unable to locate him in the overnight hours following the shooting, eventually found him at his workplace the following afternoon and placed him under arrest.

Ramirez was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting.

Authorities did not indicate if the incident was believed to be gang-related but did say it was isolated and there is no threat to the general public.