Grant County Man Behind Bars After Police Standoff

A Moses Lake man is behind bars after police say he engaged in an armed standoff with officers on Sunday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the 5000 block of Airway Drive at around noon after reports of a domestic violence incident involving a suspect who was possibly armed with a pistol.

After receiving reports that the suspect, 33-year-old Shelton Guevera, had fled from the home prior to their arrival, deputies soon spotted him returning to the residence where they say then barricaded himself inside.

Guevera finally surrendered after about an hour negotiations and deputies recovered a pistol from the home after receiving a search warrant for the premises.

Sheriff's officials say Guevera is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.