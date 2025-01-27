Two Arrested Following High-Speed Chase In Moses Lake

A Moses Lake man has been arrested after police say he led them on a high-speed pursuit in Moses Lake late Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol says troopers attempted to pull over 20-year-old Demietry Ransom of Moses Lake for speeding on State Route 17 when he fled, leading them on pursuits that reached speeds of over 90 mph.

Ransom was reportedly weaving through traffic, driving straight through roundabouts, and careening off guard rails and road signs, so troopers called off the pursuit over concerns for public safety.

A short time later they discovered Ransom's vehicle abandoned at the intersection of West Gray Street and North Paxson Drive.

Troopers apprehended Ransom nearby along with a passenger who was in his car during the pursuit, 21-year-old Makenzie M. Mattison.

Ransom was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of felony eluding and hit-and-run.