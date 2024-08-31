$1 million Powerball prize set to expire, from Lynden, WA.

I've never been a gambler. I don't like to bet on things, although occasionally I'll play a hand or two of blackjack. I'll go up to the casino, I'll take 20 bucks out, get chips and then when my 20 bucks is gone, I'm done playing.

I don't buy lottery tickets. I don't play Powerball. But maybe I should?

According to Fox13seattle.com,

‘Washington’s Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as a $10,000 Match 4 prize purchased in Everett is set to expire soon. The winning ticket was bought at the Safeway located at 4128 Rucker Ave. on March 7 and will expire on Sept. 3 if unclaimed.’

The same article says that. Right now, there are at least 27 other people who have winning tickets for $10,000 that have not reclaimed them. And there's a Powerball ticket for $1 million that somebody has not claimed that was sold in Lynden.

Now, the Washington Lottery says that you have 180 days (about 6 months) to claim your winnings from a winning lottery ticket from the date of the drawing. After 180 days you get nothing, nada, zip, zilch, zero.

If you decide not to claim your winnings, that's a good thing too, because they go to a good cause. All unclaimed winnings. Go to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). Last year. $139.1 million was paid into the Washington College grant system from that account. 29 students Received scholarships from those grants.

according to fox13seattle.com,

‘Washington’s Lottery has regional offices in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, Tri-Cities and Vancouver. The offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for prize claims. Winners of $100,000 or more are advised to schedule an appointment at the nearest Lottery office for a secure in-person claim.’

So, if you're playing the lottery or Powerball. Keep checking to see if you have a winning ticket otherwise. You may be helping to pay for some stranger's college tuition.

(Not a bad thing.)

