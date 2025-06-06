This fundraiser to support the mother of the three children found murdered this week with expenses and legal costs has now reached just over $1 million with more than 22-thousand individual contributors.

Amy Edwards, organizer of the Decker family GoFundMe campaign and Mark Belton made brief public statements Thursday afternoon in Memorial Park on behalf of their friend Whitney Decker and her family, thanking the community for the overwhelming support.

Belton said "Seeing everyone come together and unite in support of this family has been humbling and reminds us of what makes the Wenatchee Valley so special. That compassion has been a source of light in this dark hour.."

Edwards said the family is working closely with the law enforcement and is focused on fully cooperating with investigators to bring the girl's father Travis Decker to justice.

32 year old Travis Decker is charged with 1st Degree Murder and Kidnapping in connection with the deaths of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker.

Evelyn, Paityn, and Olivia Decker/ GoFundMe

The girls were well-known in the community and active through local sports activities, Short Shakespeareans and Music Theater of Wenatchee programs, the Fabulous Feet Dance Studio and their classmates at Lincoln Elementary.

Edwards provided a video link through GoFundMe to view the event on Thursday