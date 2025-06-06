Wildfire Near Quincy Forces Evacuations

Grant County Fire District #3

A wildfire near Quincy forced Level 3 evacuations Thursday afternoon.

Grant County Fire District #3 Chief David Durfee says firefighters responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. for a fire on Adams Road N east of Road 13-NW. It burned approximately 125 acres and threatened multiple structures and outbuildings.

Crews quickly got the blaze under control, but evacuations lingered into the evening hours. There were also Level 2 evacuation notices for the homes east of Adams and north of Road 13.

There were no injuries reported. Crews are still mopping up hot spots as of today.
Grant County Fire District 13, Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, Ephrata Fire Department, and the Grant County Sheriff's Office all assisted.

