Attention Walmart shoppers. You may have been ripped off.

So how is it? I've never heard about this until now. Walmart shoppers who bought certain types of groceries or bagged fruit now have two months left to claim part of a $45 million settlement.

According to finance.yahoo.com,

“Customers of the retailing giant may be entitled to as much as $500 as part of the class-action settlement over the claims Walmart overcharged for packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood, as well as bagged citrus.”

The operative word here is “weighted goods” or “bagged citrus”. Apparently, these types of goods available at Walmart. We're overpriced from October 19th, 2018. To January 19th, 2024.

In order to get in on this judgment, you actually have to produce receipts for every purchase. You can be compensated 2% for your purchases up to $500. Now I don't know about you, but I don't save my receipts when I go grocery shopping.

If you don't have a receipt. (Like me) you can still put in a claim for anywhere from 10:00 to. $25 depending on what you claim to have spent.

So, if you have a valid claim, you have less than two months to file it, and you can find the link at the below near bottom of this article. You have until June 5th, 2024 to file that claim and to get in on the settlement.

By the way, as part of the settlement, Walmart Denies any liability or wrongdoing in the case. (big surprise there)

Attention, Walmart shoppers: Retailer may owe you up to $500 (yahoo.com)

Home - Walmart Weighted Goods Settlement (walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com)

Submit Claim - Walmart Weighted Goods Settlement (walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com)

Stipulation and Agreement of Class Action Settlement (angeion-public.s3.amazonaws.com)

