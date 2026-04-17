On a national scale, the cost of electricity is not getting cheaper, it's getting more expensive. From year to year, our electrical bills are going up, and people are not happy about it.

According to axios.com,

‘Monthly energy averages in Western Washington ranged from $116 in Snohomish County to $125 in King and $141 in Kitsap last year, per a new Axios analysis of data from climate newsroom Electricity rates across Washington have been climbing, with major utilities raising prices steadily since 2023 and more increases already locked in through this year.’

What does your bill look like?

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Last year the average electric bill in the Seattle area was 125 bucks a month. That's just a little bit lower than the national average of $145 a month.

Washington state is considered to be one of the most expensive states to live in in the United States. Electricity is not one of the reasons, especially in parts of Eastern Washington.

The funny thing is that based on 2025 numbers, electric bills in Eastern Washington on average were a little higher than Seattle. But is that because electricity is more expensive, or is that because we in Eastern Washington use more electricity?

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If you live in the Seattle City Light Market, your Guaranteed Rate increases every year through 2030. Right now, Seattle City Lights rate varies from $0.39 per kWh to $0.42 per kWh.

In Chelan County The cost of electricity averages out to about $0.16 per kWh.

Puget Sound Energy is talking about a rate increase of almost 30% next year. (yikes!)

Obviously, other forms of energy have also increased in price, including gasoline and diesel, and it's going to be a powerful political driver in the near future.

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Add to that the proliferation of data centers across the country and in Washington state, and you might see the cost of energy increasing even more in the next few years.

Learn more about the issues.

And this brings us to April 22nd and June 16th through the 18th. If you're interested. In the cost of energy and how to mitigate that cost. You need to mark those dates on your calendar. The first date is for the Clean Energy Expo at Pybus Public Market. Everyone is invited. It'll be from noon to 6:00 PM.

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The other dates are for the Northwest Renewable Energy Conference. it will be happening at the Pybus Public Market, and it will be hosted in part by Chelan County PUD. There will be some discussions that will not be open to the public, but there will also be areas where you can meet the movers and shakers in the renewable energy industry. Some of which are right here in the Wenatchee Valley.

