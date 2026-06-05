Local WA. Companies Are Shaping The Future Of Space Travel

I grew up in a household that was all about “The Space Race”. My father was an aerospace engineer for Boeing. My brother was a nuclear engineer. My sisters are both brilliant individuals. We were all interested in the space race that was kicked off so long ago by President John F Kennedy.

what is happening now?

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More recently, Washington state has figured prominently in new space technologies and potential exploration with companies like STOKE Space Technologies, Altek, BlackSky, Cobalt Enterprises, LeoStella, SpaceX, and of course Boeing just to name a few.

One nonprofit player in the game is an organization known as Space Northwest, and they have recently announced a program to enhance the already impressive collection of tech companies in Washington state focusing on space.

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According to their most recent news release,

Space Northwest (SNW), a Washington-based nonprofit focused on advancing the Pacific Northwest space ecosystem, today announced a partnership with the Commercial Space Federation (CSF) to launch a regional space business accelerator, powered by the City of Kent in the heart of Washington’s Space Valley, designed to help entrepreneurs and businesses identify opportunities within the rapidly expanding global space economy.’

Think of it as a gigantic summit meeting for space technology innovators, designed to attract new players into Washington and enhance the position of those players who are currently working here.

What is the goal?

The idea is to create a 12 week “accelerator program” focusing on helping at least 10 new startups in the field to learn more about, “Commercial space markets, investment readiness, technology commercialization, government and commercial growth strategies, and integration into and expansion of the global space supply chain”.

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To say that there are a lot of smart people in the Pacific Northwest is an understatement. Attracting those people to apply their knowledge and skills to the expanding commercial space sector is one of the goals of space northwest.

More information about the “Round table” and the “Space Business Accelerator” will be announced in the coming months.