Looking for a weekend road trip? Try the Spring Fair in Puyallup.

When I was a kid, I always used to look forward to going to the Puyallup Fair. (Most people call it the Washington State Fair.) Checking out all the exhibits eating scones from the Fisher Flower Booth. Just wandering around and just taking stuff in. When I was in high school, I was in a singing group. We actually sang at the Puyallup Fair that year.

thefair.com thefair.com loading...

The Washington State Fair is the largest fair in the entire Pacific Northwest, and they have now what they're calling a spring fair, another opportunity for you to get out and walk around and look at cool stuff and maybe ride the roller coaster. (My favorite.)

thefair.com thefair.com loading...

The Washington State Spring Fair runs from. April 11th through the 14th. And then? April 18th through the 21st. according to king5.com,

“Tickets can be bought online at the State Fair’s website or at the gate. Buying online is cheaper than in-person purchasing. Kids five and under get in free. Tickets for children six to 12 are $11 on weekdays and $12 on weekends (prices are $12/$13 at the gate). General admission (13 and up) is $13 on weekdays and $15 on weekends ($14/$17 at the gate). All children under 18 get free admission on Thursdays.”

thefair.com thefair.com loading...

Like any good State Fair, they will have rides and games and exhibits. The kids and grandkids will get to gawk at large animatronic dinosaurs. You've got monster trucks, musical performances. Exhibits and attractions and of course, fireworks. (We all love fireworks.)

thefair.com thefair.com loading...

and if you're a dog lover, you're going to love this. It's called Dock Dogs. The photo says it all.

I don't know about you, but I'm thinking about a road trip.

thefair.com thefair.com loading...

I hope you get a chance to check out The Washington State Spring Fair.

Washington State Fair returns to Puyallup fairgrounds this spring | king5.com

Washington State Fair Events Center - Puyallup, WA (thefair.com)

17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2024 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart