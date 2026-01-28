So, it's a done deal. We know who's going to play in the Super Bowl, and I must say being a Washingtonian, I wholeheartedly approve of The Seattle Seahawks making the trip. There are all kinds of events that are going to be planned around Super Bowl Sunday. Various hotels, bars, restaurants, and even convention centers will be planning events. Many of them are not able to legally call it a “Super Bowl party”.

(The NFL sells the rights to that privilege.)

It's safe to say that millions of people across the United States are planning to have some kind of Super Bowl party in their home for their friends and family. I mean, you do it every year, don't you? There is a whole cash and carry industry supporting those personal Super Bowl parties in your home.

‘Imagine your living room full of friends. Everyone sits in soft chairs. People laugh as the big game starts. Ultimate comfort begins with a good setup. Every year, many Americans celebrate together:

About 40% go to a party.

Around 29% have their own party.

60% want to join or host a gathering.

A cozy room, comfy seats, and a calm mood help everyone enjoy the super bowl. Good choices can make your home the best place to watch.’

All you need to do is log on to Amazon.com or explore Etsy to find out all kinds of (In my opinion), ridiculous decorations for your Super Bowl themed party.

What I want to talk about is food.

You can't have a Super Bowl party without food and beverages. Many people go to extreme measures to outperform their neighbors, super bowl parties in the food category. Some folks believe that it's a matter of pride if their guests at their Super Bowl party have to be taken home in a wheelbarrow.

Now you can't have a Super Bowl party without any kind of finger food and munchies. My go to source for that kind of thing is Costco. You can't beat them.

But when it comes to the main entree (or entrees), which way do you go? I myself am very simple to please with pizza. If you're looking for low stress food for a Super Bowl party, you cannot beat pizza. You just can't. The only downside is where do you get Pizza on Super Bowl Sunday.

Now, I'm sure that you are going to be able to buy pizza from Domino's, Pizza Hut, Or Little Caesars, but how long is that going to take on a Super Bowl Sunday? Don't even get me started on frozen pizza. That's just a deal breaker.

So, here is my solution.

I go to Papa Murphy's and here is why. I can go to Papa Murphy's, on a Friday or Saturday, get four or five different pizzas. Take them home and put them in the fridge. Then on Super Bowl Sunday, you preheat that oven to 425 and get cooking. 16 minutes later, it's Pizza Baby. (Don’t burn your mouth)

Also, if you know who's coming to your Super Bowl party, you know their preferences and whether or not to have onions on the pizza or (Ugg) pineapple. I'm sorry, if you like pineapple on your pizza, that's OK, it's a free country, you're allowed to be wrong. (Don't get me started on anchovies.)

There are a few things that I like to do at Papa Murphy's that raise a few eyebrows, but to me, it makes a better pizza. One of the things I like to do is if I'm ordering tomatoes for the pizza, I asked them to put the tomatoes on the sauce under the cheese. The tomatoes cook right into the sauce and to me it makes it a better pizza. Try it; you may like it.

Whether it's a family gathering or with your neighbors or you're going to somebody else's event, enjoy your Super Bowl, enjoy the people you're hanging with, and of course, enjoy the food and beverages.

Ohh, one more thing. Go Seahawks.

Top 10 must-have snacks for a Super Bowl party Wings (Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Garlic) The Super Bowl MVP. Bonus points if you have at least two flavors and ranch and blue cheese. Chips & Multiple Dips Think: queso, buffalo chicken dip, spinach artichoke, or French onion. The more dips, the better. Sliders Cheeseburger sliders, pulled pork, or chicken—easy to grab, no plate commitment. Nachos (Loaded) Cheese, meat, jalapeños, sour cream, guac—basically a snack mountain. Pizza (Cut Small) You can’t skip pizza. Variety matters: pepperoni, cheese, and one wild card. Pigs in a Blanket Small, salty, dunkable, undefeated. Mozzarella Sticks or Cheese Curds Crispy + melty = gone by halftime. Veggie Tray (For Balance) Someone will pretend to eat this so they can justify more wings. Brownies or Cookies Easy dessert you can eat with one hand while yelling at the TV. Popcorn or Snack Mix Great for stress-eating during close games or questionable calls.





