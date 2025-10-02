I think it's safe to say that Little Caesars does not have the best pizza in Wenatchee. There are lots of other great pizzerias in the Wenatchee Valley to choose from that have better pizza, however.

Little Caesars has the most accessible pizza.

Little Caesars has a great business model. They have a variety of pizzas that are “hot and ready” for you to just walk in, pay for and walk out. If you have a special order, they can make that happen for you, and they have an interesting variety of products to offer, the latest of which is Crazy Puffs.

So, what is the Little Caesar crazy puff?

According to littlecaesars.com,

‘These bite-sized pizza bombs are packed with gooey cheese, bold flavours, and the classic crust you love all in one perfect puff.’

So, here's what got me started on this whole crazy puff thing. The other day I was talking to my buddy Lon in the tri-cities. (Richland, Kennewick, Pasco) And he started talking about Little Caesar's crazy puffs and the commercial that he saw, and I had no idea what he was talking about. He explained it to me and then he said, “it's not on my diet, I shouldn't eat it, but I couldn't help myself”. After he told me that I had to check it out for myself because he's very strict on his diet, he doesn't fudge.

So here I am, sitting in my office, I just finished writing a commercial of my own and I thought, what's for lunch? Let's try out Little Caesar's crazy puffs!

So, I grabbed my coat, jumped in the car and went down to Little Caesars. Walked in and asked the nice lady about crazy puffs. I found out that they actually have 3 varieties. A 4-cheese variety, a pepperoni variety, and the Philly cheese steak.

I wanted to get a sampling so, I asked for the pepperoni and the Philly cheese steak versions. Unfortunately, they did not have them hot and ready because they had just opened, but that's OK, I have time. They popped them in the oven and about 8 minutes later they were out and ready to go. The lady at the counter was so nice, she even gave me a container of marinara to go with them.

Now I get back at work, and I've got a lot of these crazy puffs, and I can't eat them all, so I go to my buddy John, who's always hungry and gave him one of each. He was very excited to try them out, he took a bite of the pepperoni and after munching for a while, he said “this is probably the best product from Little Caesars I've tasted”.

So now it's my turn.

I went back to my office. (Yes, they gave me an office.) Open up my little container of marinara and try out the pepperoni First. I have to say, yes it was good, also, it was even better with the marinara.

Next, I go to the cheese steak. It was also very good and a little different because the steak was on top and the cheese was in the middle. Again, with marinara, it rocks.

So, my personal verdict on the Little Caesar's crazy puffs. I think they're a slam dunk.

Now it's time for a reality check. Are they good for me? Probably not. Should I have eaten them? Probably not. Do they taste good? Ohh yes.

Try them out sometime, and trust me, they're even better with the marinara.

