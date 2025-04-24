OK, first off, Full disclosure, I am what would be kindly called a teetotaler. That's right, alcohol Is not on my diet plan. I've never liked beer, I've never thought about getting a mixed drink, I've never had an alcoholic drink with an umbrella or fruit in it.

So, you might ask, what do I know about this next topic? Very little. I do have some side knowledge from friends. For instance, I called a buddy of mine by the name of Billy Stoops. He's a professional musician and songwriter and seems to be fond of writing songs about bourbon and whiskey and what happens to you when you drink bourbon and whiskey. I told him about the Wenatchee Whiskey Festival, and he said “hey, I may have to come over for that.”

If Billy does show up, you can't miss him. He's not particularly tall and he has a Kentucky accent.

Before you ask, sorry, Billy will not be playing at the event

So, let's talk about the Wenatchee Whiskey Festival.

According to eventbrite.com,

‘Local Distilleries, Wenatchee's Premier Spirits Showcase ~ Sip, Sample & Shop the Best in Bourbon, American and Canadian, Irish, Scotch, Rye and Rum, Tequila, Cognac and PNW Distilleries. VIP Patrons Receive Extra Special and Rare Tastes along with premium Chef Inspired Bites, SWAG, Complimentary Tasting Glass, Program, Logo Tote Bag, Games and Music.’

The event will take place on Saturday, May 31st. at the Confluence Technology Center. (They have a nice meeting space.) The hours will be 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The doors open at 5:00.

a few things to keep in mind.

First off, no pets or support animals will be allowed at this event.

Also, no weapons will be allowed if you're packing heat you're going to have to leave it at home or locked up in the car.

Your ticket will get you in and you'll have an opportunity to sip, sample and Shop. There will be food vendors, live music, a photo booth and other activities.

Warning

Anyone showing signs of intoxication will not be served and will be asked to leave the event.

There is also a designated driver ticket that includes food bites, Snacks, Live music, a swag bag, an alcohol-free bar, event photos and activities.

I guess I'll need to find out who's doing the music. It may be somebody I want to hear. If that's the case, I can get one of those designated driver tickets.

