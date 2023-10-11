What is Haunted Manson? 

I’m always up for a good, haunted house. How about a haunted town. Welcome to “Haunted Manson” In Manson Washington on Lake Chelan. The Manson Chamber of Commerce is presenting “Haunted Manson”. Now before we go any farther, I need to tell you that when you do a web search for Haunted Manson your browser will want you to search Haunted Mansion (Disney seems to own the web).

The entire month of October you can go to “Haunted Manson” and get in on the fun. It all culminates on October 28th with the “Pumpkin walk” for the kids. You pick up a map at Skagit Cellers and get treats from select businesses in downtown Manson. This year there will be no Haunted house as part of the celebration but there is lots to look forward to.

“The zombie Dash” You must see it to believe it. You have people dressed up as zombies, and you have people dressed up as... Ah, people. The zombies chase the people. No brains will be eaten.

Here is the lineup for Saturday 10/28/23 according to a Manson chamber press release. The first ever haunted Manson block party, including street food, venders, and more. Check the schedule below.

Haunted Manson Block Party – October 28, 2023

Road Closes on E. Wapato Way from Alta Cellars (Totem Pole Rd.) to Vibe Cellars (Pedoi St.) 12pm – 10pm

Local Pop Ups, Vendor Village, Night Market - throughout the downtown – 12 – 8pm

Silent Auction – Based in the super spooky Radiance Winery, and on-line – 12 – 6pm

Pumpkin Walk – at 10 participating locations throughout downtown – 12 – 4pm

Think of it as a scavenger hunt with treats for the kids.

Dog Costume Parade – right through town - 2 – 2:30pm

Zombie Dash – TICKETED and FUN! Throughout downtown – 4 – 6pm

Scarecrow Winner Announcement – Downtown – 5 – 6pm

LIVE Auction – TICKETED and SPECTACULAR! Taking place at the Hair-raising Radiance Winery located downtown – 6 – 8pm

Pumpkin Float – a glowing spectacle of childish works at Manson Bay Park – 7 – 8pm

Haunted Dance Party – Boogie to the unearthly beats of DJ Shaigrrr – haunters 21 and over only, Radiance Winery – 8 – 11pm

All October long you can get into the Scarecrow Contest. Go to www.hauntedmanson.com, check out the scarecrows and vote for your favorite.

On Halloween (October 31st) there is “Trunk or Treat” at the North Shore Bible Church. Creatively decorated cars handing out candy.

Uncle Dave (that’s me) and The Quake 102.1 will be there Friday (10/27/23) from 10 to 1 on the air. We will have some treats to hand out so bring your little trick or treater and say hi.

