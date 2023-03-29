FBI Offers Reward For Info On Missing Omak Man

(Omak, WA) -- The FBI says they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the recovery of Chance Anthony Carson, and the identification, arrest and conviction of those the bureau says is (are) responsible. Authorities say it was on the morning of February 20, in Omak that Carson was last seen.

He was reported as a missing person on the Colville Reservation on March 15th. The FBI says they do suspect foul play in Carson's disappearance. This is because he got into an altercation with two other individuals before Carson went missing. The FBI says they are working with the Colville Tribal Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit to conduct a formal investigation.