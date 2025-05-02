Woman Accused Of Forgery, Theft From Cle Elum Bank

A Pierce County woman is facing charges of theft, identity theft and forgery for allegedly using a stolen driver's license and bank card to withdraw $5,000 from a bank in Cle Elum last fall.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 40-year-old Rachel Catharine Leggett of Tacoma was expected to be arraigned in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.

Prosecutors contend Leggett used the drive-thru of the Cashmere Valley Bank branch in the 800 block of West 1st Street on Oct. 9, 2024 to obtain the money using the items which had been previously stolen from a vehicle in Douglas County.

Investigators say soon after making the withdrawal in Cle Elum, Leggett also went to a Cashmere Valley Bank branch in Ellensburg and attempted to take out another $5,000 but was unsuccessful when the teller became suspicious based on the recent withdrawal at a nearby town for the same amount.

Leggett was arrested after attempting to make another subsequent withdrawal from a Cashmere Valley Bank branch in Yakima.

She reportedly attempted to run from officers who arrived at the bank but didn't get far before she was taken into custody.

Authorities in Yakima say Leggett is also currently being investigated by the FBI for possible fraud.